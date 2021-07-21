Chicago doctors using tech to help paralyzed patients move

University of Chicago doctors are using technology to help paralyzed patients touch and move things again.

The technology uses implanted special electrodes in the brain.

Scott Imbrie underwent the surgery for motor and sensory electrodes last year. He was paralyzed after a car accident when he was just 19-years-old.

Imbrie re-learned to walk, but wanted to do the surgery in hopes of helping others. He is now able to control an arm in virtual reality, using his mind.

Eventually, doctors will see if he can do the same thing with a robotic arm.

