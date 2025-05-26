Cyclist killed after hitting SUV in Chicago’s downtown area, CPD says

An 18-year-old cyclist was killed after crashing into a car along Michigan Avenue in Chicago’s downtown area early Monday morning.

The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The male cyclist hit a GMC SUV driven by a 65-year-old man and traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue.

The cyclist was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Around 8 a.m., police said the cyclist, an 18-year-old man, had died.

The SUV driver was given a citation. No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.