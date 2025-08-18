Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 17-year-old seriously wounded

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in a drive-by attack Monday morning on Chicago’s Southwest Side. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, and no arrests have been made.



A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side.

What we know:

The teen was near a sidewalk around 8:20 a.m. when a car pulled up and someone started shooting at him in the 6100 block of South Whipple Street, according to police.

The victim was shot several times throughout the body. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.