Chicago drive-by shooting leaves man critically wounded on NW Side

The Brief A 30-year-old man was shot in the stomach during a drive-by attack Wednesday night in the Cragin neighborhood. Police said the victim was critically injured after an argument with someone inside a passing vehicle. The suspect fled, and Area Five detectives are investigating with no arrests made.



A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

What we know:

The 30-year-old was outside just before 9 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started arguing with him in the 2400 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to police.

The person in the car pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police said no one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.