Chicago drive-by shooting: 1 man critically wounded, another seriously hurt
CHICAGO - Two men were shot late Tuesday morning in a drive-by on the West Side, leaving one in critical condition and another seriously hurt.
What we know:
Chicago police said the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 600 block of North Monticello Avenue.
A 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were standing outside when a gray vehicle pulled up. Four people got out of the car with guns and started shooting.
The 28-year-old was shot multiple times in the head and body, and the 35-year-old was shot three times in his body.
The shooters then fled the scene.
The 28-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 35-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
No arrests have been made.
What's next:
Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.