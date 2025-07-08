Chicago drive-by shooting: 1 man critically wounded, another seriously hurt

The Brief Two men were shot late Tuesday morning in the 600 block of North Monticello Avenue. Police say four people got out of a gray vehicle and opened fire before fleeing. Both victims were taken to hospitals, one in critical condition.



Two men were shot late Tuesday morning in a drive-by on the West Side, leaving one in critical condition and another seriously hurt.

What we know:

Chicago police said the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 600 block of North Monticello Avenue.

A 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were standing outside when a gray vehicle pulled up. Four people got out of the car with guns and started shooting.

The 28-year-old was shot multiple times in the head and body, and the 35-year-old was shot three times in his body.

The shooters then fled the scene.

The 28-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 35-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.