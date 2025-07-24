Chicago driver shot after getting out of car to argue with pedestrian

The Brief A 31-year-old driver was shot in the abdomen after getting out of his car to argue with a pedestrian in West Rogers Park. The pedestrian pulled a gun during the dispute and fled after firing. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition, and no arrests have been made.



A driver was shot and seriously wounded after getting out of his car to argue with a pedestrian Wednesday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The 31-year-old was in a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. when he got into an argument with a pedestrian in the 2300 block of West Devon Avenue, according to police.

When he got out of the car, the pedestrian pulled out a gun and shot him once in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics treated the victim and took him to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.