Chicago drivers 'hurting bad' at the pump — so what's next?

Gas prices have reached new record highs — both nationally and here in the Chicago area.

For motorist Kyle Davis, gassing up on Chicago's Near West Side led to serious sticker shock.

"Six dollars and fifty cents! And that's just regular," Davis exclaimed.

The price at a gas station at Ashland and Grand was higher than the Chicago average, which has soared to $6.02.

A short drive away, and you'll pay $6.53 at Elston and North Avenue.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular is now $4.919.

Illinois is up to $5.453 on average. And the Chicago Metro area now averages $5.787.

FOX 32 met many people not filling up the tank because they can't afford to.

"I can never fill up. I fill up maybe 30 dollars, 35. Then I try to wait until I make some money and then I fill up again," said Larry Leaks.

He's a rideshare driver — one of many on the road who has to drive to work.

Keith Darby also has to drive a lot for his job in construction.

"Oh it's hurting me, it's hurting me bad," he said.

"Nowhere has seen a bigger jump in the last week than right here in the great lakes and a lot of that is happening because of supply," said Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan says our region has the lowest gasoline supply heading into summer since 1990, but he sees a glimmer of hope.

"At least short term the wholesale price of gasoline for the Chicagoland, Northwest Indiana, Milwaukee region plummeted by over 15 cents per gallon today, so maybe some light here in the days ahead," said De Haan.

With drivers seeing nothing but rising prices for weeks, they'll take any hope for an off ramp.