Chicago drivers warned of parking restrictions as street sweeping season begins

Over the weekend, Chicago’s winter parking restrictions came to an end.

However, there is a new round of signs that drivers should be on the lookout for.

Street sweeping season officially began on Monday.

The city says every day, now through mid-November, there will be dozens of street sweepers out cleaning leaves and other debris.

Residents are reminded to look for the bright orange signs that announce temporary parking restrictions. These signs are posted two days prior to scheduled street sweeping events.

Violators may be ticketed or even towed.