Chicago’s winter parking ban is coming to an end.

The annual restrictions run from December 1st through April 1st.

The overnight parking ban catches dozens of Chicago drivers off-guard every year, because it is in effect regardless of whether there is snow on the ground.

When in doubt, look for any signs with blue snowflakes on them, and make sure you don't leave your car parked near one.

"We gotta keep those main streets free and clear so people can get to and from," said Cole Stallard, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Streets & Sanitation. "Our goal is to get this message out to as many people as possible. Yesterday it was 58 degrees, now it's down to 18. It's Chicago weather. We just have to be prepared."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The overnight parking ban covers 107 miles of the city's busiest streets — streets that are essential in keeping the city moving during the winter.

Between December and April, if you leave your car parked on one overnight, specifically between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., you'll not only get your car towed, you're also looking at a hefty fine.

Violators get towed, which comes with a $150.00 fee — and they also get slapped with a $60 ticket, plus a $25.00 storage fee each day your car is at the pound. That's a $235.00 mistake.