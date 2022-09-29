Chicago Drives Electric: Drivers can test drive electric vehicles in Oak Brook Terrace this weekend

Chicago auto dealers are preparing drivers to go electric.

Though it's the direction car makers are heading, drivers have some questions.

So — the team behind the Chicago Auto Show is letting people test drive electric vehicles in Oak Brook Terrace.

From trucks to minivans to sedans — you can test them at the Chicago Drives Electric Event.

"There so many questions. This is a very complex topic and because EV's are coming quickly to market, people are jumping on board, but it may or may not make sense for you," said Jennifer Morand, President of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association.

There is already a wait list to get a test drive slot at this event that runs from Friday afternoon through Sunday.

Otherwise, in February, there will be a and bigger EV area at the Chicago Auto Show.