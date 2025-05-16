Chicago woman charged with DUI in crash that killed 76-year-old pedestrian

article

The Brief A 76-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say the driver, 29-year-old Nyamca Tolefree, was intoxicated and fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterward. Tolefree now faces multiple charges, including DUI and failure to report an accident resulting in death.



A Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 76-year-old man Tuesday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood, police said.

Nyamca Tolefree, 29, faces multiple charges, including one felony count of failure to report an accident resulting in death and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol. She also received citations for transporting alcohol as a driver, failure to exercise due care and failure to reduce speed.

Fatal DUI hit-and-run

The backstory:

According to Chicago police, Tolefree was driving an SUV northbound in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue around 9:23 p.m. when she struck the man, who was crossing the street. She allegedly fled the scene, but was located and arrested just over an hour llater.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

What's next:

Tolefree is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday. Major Accidents detectives are continuing the investigation.