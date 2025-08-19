Chicago woman charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash

article

The Brief A Chicago woman was charged after a rollover crash on a Dan Ryan Expressway ramp killed one of her passengers, police said. Authorities said 27-year-old Daja Williams was driving under the influence when the crash happened Saturday, injuring her and two others. One passenger later died, and Daja Williams now faces felony DUI and reckless homicide charges.



A Chicago woman was driving under the influence when she crashed on a Dan Ryan Expressway ramp, killing one of her passengers this weekend, according to police.

What we know:

The single-car rollover crash happened Saturday on the I-94 northbound exit to 130th Street, state police said.

Daja Williams, 27, was driving at the time of the crash. She was injured along with her two passengers, one of whom later died. He was identified as 26-year-old DeAir Williams, of Chicago.

Daja Williams was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing death and reckless homicide, both felonies.

What's next:

Williams is being held in custody ahead of her first court appearance.