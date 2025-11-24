Chicago duo accused of burglarizing freight train with designer clothes

The Brief Two men were arrested after a drone spotted them allegedly burglarizing a freight train in Chicago. The cargo container held boxes of True Religion hoodies, which were recovered. Both suspects were released from custody after their first court appearances.



Two Chicago men were arrested after authorities say they broke into a freight train container carrying designer clothing.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s Police said the arrests happened around 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 14 during a cargo theft prevention operation with Union Pacific Railroad.

A railroad drone reportedly caught two people stealing from a railcar near the 2500 block of West Lexington Avenue and tossing boxes of True Religions hoodies down an embankment.

When officers arrived, the suspects ran off, but the drone operator helped guide officers to their locations where they were taken into custody. Officers also recovered the stolen boxes of clothing.

William Jackson and Jose Morales

Police said the men were identified as 31-year-old William Jackson and 36-year-old Jose Morales. Both were charged with burglary and trespassing on the railroad right of way.

What's next:

Jackson and Morales were released from custody on Nov. 15 after making their first appearances at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.