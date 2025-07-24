Chicago duo charged in Southwest Side railcar break-in

The Brief Two Chicago men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a railcar on the Southwest Side. One of the suspects, Jaquese Walker, was already on probation for a 2024 railcar burglary. Both men were charged and released from custody.



Two Chicago men are facing charges after authorities say they were caught breaking into a railcar earlier this month — and one of them was already on probation for the same offense.

What we know:

On July 10, Cook County Sheriff’s police and Norfolk Southern police were conducting a joint operation targeting cargo thefts when they spotted two men entering a railyard in the 7500 block of South Western Avenue around 4 a.m.

The men allegedly broke into a cargo container and began searching through merchandise but fled empty-handed when officers approached. They were taken into custody in the 7400 block of South Halsted Street.

The suspects were identified as Jaquese Walker, 26, and Keonte Hart, 19. Both were charged with burglary and criminal trespass to property.

Jaquese Walker and Keonte Hart | Cook County Sheriff's Office

At the time of his arrest, Walker was on probation for a previous railcar burglary in 2024.

What's next:

Both men have since been released from custody.