Chicago early voting underway at 2 sites downtown

Early voting for next month's election opened up Thursday morning for Chicago residents.

Voters can cast their ballots at the Loop Supersite at Clark and Lake streets and at the board offices at 69 W. Washington Boulevard.

Headlining the ballot is the nine-candidate Chicago mayoral race. Chicagoans will also have the chance to vote for the City Clerk, the City Treasurer, City Council members and Police District Council members.

Voters choosing the "by mail" option can also drop off the ballots at those same locations.

People who voted today are certain who they want to be mayor of Chicago.

"The next mayor should be able to get these guns off the street and put these people in jail and let them sit there and learn a hard lesson," said Chicago resident Margot Harris.

Harris, a lifelong Chicagoan, was first in line to vote early, but she yielded to candidate Willie Wilson who entered the Loop Supersite first at 9 a.m.

Max Bever with Chicago Board of Elections, said February is no one’s favorite month to go outside. About 180,000 mail-in ballots have been requested. That option is more popular than ever.

A few candidates met voters outside to remind them to vote and to introduce themselves, including Willie Wilson, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Roderick Sawyer.

Only two sites are opening today for early voting but on Feb. 13 residents can vote early in all 50 wards.

All early voting sites will accept voters looking to register.

For more information on voting in Chicago click here.