Easter Sunday brunch in Chicago: Here's where to go

Easter Sunday is here, and some of Chicago’s top restaurants are rolling out festive brunch menus for families and foodies looking to celebrate with a special meal. From Spanish tapas to Southern comfort food, here are several local spots offering Easter brunch on April 20.

Lure Fish Bar Breakfast menu.

Lure Fishbar

Seafood lovers can indulge in dishes like lobster roll benedict and oysters at Lure Fishbar. The Easter menu will include carrot cake pancakes, smoked salmon and whitefish for two and even green eggs and ham! Visit lurefishbar.com for reservations.

Café Ba-Ba-Reeba!

This long-standing Spanish favorite is serving up an Easter brunch menu from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with options like breakfast paella, avocado toast and brunch patatas bravas. Guests can sip on house specials such as the Ba-Ba-Bellini or a Ba-Ba Bloody Mary. Reservations are encouraged and available via OpenTable. For more details, visit cafebabareeba.com.

Beatrix

Beatrix is offering its regular brunch menu at all locations. Diners can expect lemon pancakes, chilaquiles, and chimichurri steak and eggs, among other house favorites. Reservations can be made online at beatrixrestaurants.com.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

Located in a historic firehouse, this restaurant is offering a full Easter brunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. grilled Colorado lamb chops, lobster bisque, glazed ham and more. Brunch is $79 per person and reservations can be made at chicagofirehouse.com.

The Smith

This contemporary American brasserie is serving up brunch classics including avocado toast, eggs Benedict, and its signature Smith burger. While there are no listed Easter specials, the regular brunch menu is available. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Avli on The Park

For $65 per adult and $25 per child, enjoy a traditional Greek buffet complete with a lamb carving station, Tsoureki French toast and more. Reservations are available at avli.us.

Duck Duck Goat

This Chinese-American concept delivers bold brunch flavors with menu staples like dim sum and Szechuan pork belly. The family style experience is $65 per person. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Bub City

This Southern-style BBQ spot serves hearty brunch fare, including chicken and waffles and BBQ brisket hash. Bloody Mary’s and espresso martinis are on special for $6 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.