Chicago prepares for economic boost from DNC, time running out to apply for Neighborhood Ambassadors Program

Chicago is hosting the Democratic National Convention this summer, and organizers want to ensure all 77 neighborhoods reap the economic benefits.

The DNC is slated to bring up to $200 million to Chicago and its surrounding communities. Twelve-thousand volunteers are needed for the convention, and 100 ambassadors will be brought on to recruit them.

However, time is running out to apply for the Neighborhood Ambassadors Program. The application deadline is February 9.

To apply to become an ambassador, you must have a high school diploma. The goal is to pull in people from the city's 77 neighborhoods, reflecting the diversity of Chicago.

To apply, visit Chicago2024.com.

Fifty-thousand people are expected to come to Chicago for the DNC from August 19-22.