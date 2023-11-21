Chicago Ald. Ed Burke's racketeering trial reveals alleged Burger King shakedown scheme

During the racketeering trial of former Alderman Ed Burke on Tuesday, jurors were told details of an alleged shakedown involving Burke and a Burger King on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Shoukat Dhanani, a Texas-based businessman who owns a chain of 800 fast-food restaurants nationwide, took the stand to testify about an incident in 2017. According to Dhanani, his Burger King establishment on South Pulaski urgently required a remodel, necessitating the proper permits.

Dhanani informed the jury that Burke appeared to have different priorities, expressing a keen interest in securing a lucrative deal for his law firm and seeking a monetary donation to support Toni Preckwinkle's campaign for Chicago mayor.

However, when Burke's demands weren't met, Dhanani claimed that progress on the Burger King remodel came to a halt. The prosecution played an FBI recording in court as evidence supporting Dhanani's account.

The former alderman is facing a total of 14 federal charges, including racketeering, bribery, and extortion.