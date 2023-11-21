Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Ald. Ed Burke's racketeering trial reveals alleged Burger King shakedown scheme

CHICAGO - During the racketeering trial of former Alderman Ed Burke on Tuesday, jurors were told details of an alleged shakedown involving Burke and a Burger King on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Shoukat Dhanani, a Texas-based businessman who owns a chain of 800 fast-food restaurants nationwide, took the stand to testify about an incident in 2017. According to Dhanani, his Burger King establishment on South Pulaski urgently required a remodel, necessitating the proper permits.

Dhanani informed the jury that Burke appeared to have different priorities, expressing a keen interest in securing a lucrative deal for his law firm and seeking a monetary donation to support Toni Preckwinkle's campaign for Chicago mayor.

However, when Burke's demands weren't met, Dhanani claimed that progress on the Burger King remodel came to a halt. The prosecution played an FBI recording in court as evidence supporting Dhanani's account.

The former alderman is facing a total of 14 federal charges, including racketeering, bribery, and extortion.