Chicago Election Board’s offices close after worker contracts COVID-19

The downtown offices of the Chicago Election Board closed Thursday after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Due to an employee testing positive for Covid-19, the Chicago Election Board’s offices closed this afternoon, July 30,” board spokesman James P. Allen said in an email.

“We will update on the re-opening as soon as possible,” he said. “Limited phone, email and online voter assistance will continue to be provided remotely.”

On Monday, the election board announced it set a record-breaking number of vote-by-mail applications ahead of the November 2020 general election.