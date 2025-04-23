Things to do in Chicago this weekend — EXPO Chicago, Rum Fest and more

You've made it to another weekend and it's full of top-notch entertainment. Whether you're looking to dance the night away at Mubi Fest, laugh with Theo Von, or hunt for handcrafted treasures at The Mart, there's something for everyone.

Here's a list of things to do this weekend, April 25-27 in Chicago.

From left to right: Chicago Rum Fest, Theo Von and The Harold Washington Library.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

April 25: Spiritbox at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 25: Chloe Moriondo at Bottom Lounge

April 25: Leftover Salmon at Outset

April 25: OK Go at Riviera Theatre

April 25: Penny and Sparrow at Thalia Hall

April 25: Denzel Curry at The Salt Shed Indoors

April 26: L.S. Dunes at Outset

April 25: Paleface Swiss at Thalia Hall

April 26: Trisha Paytas at The Chicago Theatre

April 27: Mubi Fest Chicago at The Salt Shed Indoors

Multiple dates: Ivan Cornejo at United Center

Multiple dates: The Used at House of Blues Chicago

What comedy shows are in Chicago this weekend?

Chris Redd

Chicago native and former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd brings his high-energy stand-up to the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg April 24-26. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online.

Katt Williams

Comedy legend Katt Williams returns to Chicago with his Heaven on Earth Tour, delivering a night of humor and social commentary. Williams will perform April 25 at United Center.

Theo Von

Viral stand-up comedian and podcast host Theo Von brings his Return of the Rat tour to Wintrust Arena April 24 and Allstate Arena April 25. Tickets can be purchased at theovon.com and start at $35.

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?

April 24: Chicago Bears Draft Party

April 25: Chicago Cubs versus Philadelphia Phillies

April 26: Chicago Cubs versus Philadelphia Phillies

April 27: Chicago Cubs versus Philadelphia Phillies

What events are happening in Chicago this weekend?

One Earth Film Festival

Dates: April 22–28, 2025

Time: Various times

Location: Various venues across Chicagoland and virtual screenings

Attend screenings of environmental and climate justice films, followed by discussions and action-oriented programs. The festival aims to inspire and mobilize audiences toward sustainable living. Full schedule and tickets at oneearthfilmfest.org.

EXPO Chicago

Dates: April 24–27, 2025

Time: Various times

Location: Navy Pier

Experience the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art, featuring over 100 galleries from around the world. Explore cutting-edge works from established and emerging artists. Tickets and more information available at expochicago.com.

Art on the Mart

Dates: April 25–27, 2025

Time: Dusk

Location: Chicago Riverwalk

Witness large-scale digital projections on the Merchandise Mart, showcasing works from local and international artists. The projections are visible from the Riverwalk and are free to view. More information at artonthemart.com.

One of a Kind Show

Dates: April 25–27, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (April 25–26), 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (April 27)

Location: The Mart

Discover unique, handcrafted goods from over 350 artists and makers. Perfect for finding one-of-a-kind gifts and home decor. Tickets start at $15; learn more at oneofakindshowchicago.com.

Earth Day StoryWalk at Humboldt Park

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: Humboldt Park

Celebrate Earth Day with a 20-minute guided nature walk around Humboldt Park Lagoon. Designed for children ages 5 to 8, each child must be accompanied by a parent. Participants will receive a special t-shirt and a free copy of the storybook read during the walk. Register at bit.ly/2025EARTH.

Dia de los Niños Parade

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Pilsen Neighborhood

Join the 26th annual celebration of children with a vibrant parade featuring music, dance, and cultural performances. The free event honors the importance of children in the community.

Chicago Independent Bookstore Day Crawl

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Various independent bookstores across Chicago

Explore the city's vibrant literary scene by visiting local independent bookstores. Each stop offers unique selections and special promotions. Start your adventure at after-words bookstore.

Chicago Public Library’s 26th Annual Poetry Fest

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Harold Washington Library Center

Celebrate National Poetry Month with workshops, open mics, and presentations. Highlights include the Haiku Fest Annual Awards Ceremony at 10 a.m. and "Poems While You Wait" in the Grand Lobby at 11 a.m. More details at chipublib.org.

Taste of Northalsted

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Northalsted (Halsted Street between Belmont and Addison)

Enjoy food and drink samples from over 20 local establishments in the Northalsted neighborhood. Tickets are $25 in advance and include tastings.

Chicago Rum Fest

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Logan Square Auditorium

Sample over 200 rum expressions from more than 85 premium brands. Enjoy unlimited tastings and learn about the history and craft of rum. Tickets and more information at chicagorumfest.com.