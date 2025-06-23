Chicago area families flock to pools to beat extreme heat

The Brief The Chicago area saw extreme heat in recent days, with three consecutive days with 90-degree highs. That led families across the area to flock to public pools to beat the heat.



The heat wave is lingering in the Chicago area as temperatures hit 90 degrees for the third day in a row.

The scorching temps had everybody trying to find ways to cool off, including at public pools that are open for the summer, including in suburban Northbrook.

Local perspective:

The pool at the Meadowhill Aquatic Center was full of kiddos and parents who were trying to beat the heat.

"I feel really hot today," said one boy enjoying the pool.

"It’s pretty hot outside," said another.

Everyone who could was rushing to their local park district for a dip in the pool.

There are lots of amenities, including four pools and two water slides. The facility was also remodeled recently with the addition of new concrete, shade structures, and gender-neutral bathrooms.

The center offers a fun time for kids and parents.

"We have different options. So we have a splash pass, which is $100. That gets you 10 visits," said Joey Sanchez, the Northbrook Park District manager. "We also have a season pass, which depending on if you're a resident, non-resident, how many people you have in your family, that will vary as well. And then we also have daily admission prices."

The Meadowhill Aquatic Center closes at 8 p.m., and daily passes range in price from $9 to $13.