Chicago weather: Heat warnings extended as 90s continue
CHICAGO - For the second day in a row, Chicago has broken a record for warmest overnight low.
On Sunday the low temperature was an amazing 80 degrees, which ranks as the warmest low so early in the year, in addition to being a record for June 22.
Heat wave lingers in Chicago
After back-to-back highs of 94° we are poised to be in that neighborhood once again today. In fact, it might be a degree or two hotter but the net effect will be very similar to the weekend. The heat index will likely peak around 105 degrees.
The extreme heat warning and heat advisories remain in effect midnight. There is a small chance that a decaying line of showers and thunderstorms reaches the northern portion of our viewing area late tonight.
Future forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow will be yet another day in the 90s.
There does appear to be a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms to impact the area during the afternoon. There is a small chance that storms could reach severe strength.
No true relief from the heat is likely through at least the upcoming weekend with highs likely to reach 90° every single day. The only negating factors will be the occasional complex of thunderstorms which could impact the area on any given day, and possible lakeside cooling, especially on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan and the National Weather Service.