Chicago weather: Heat warnings extended as 90s continue

The Brief Chicago broke another record Sunday for the warmest overnight low, with temperatures not dipping below 80 degrees. The dangerous heat continues, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values around 105°, prompting ongoing warnings and advisories. A slight chance of storms offers brief relief, but the heat is expected to persist through the weekend.



For the second day in a row, Chicago has broken a record for warmest overnight low.

On Sunday the low temperature was an amazing 80 degrees, which ranks as the warmest low so early in the year, in addition to being a record for June 22.

Heat wave lingers in Chicago

After back-to-back highs of 94° we are poised to be in that neighborhood once again today. In fact, it might be a degree or two hotter but the net effect will be very similar to the weekend. The heat index will likely peak around 105 degrees.

The extreme heat warning and heat advisories remain in effect midnight. There is a small chance that a decaying line of showers and thunderstorms reaches the northern portion of our viewing area late tonight.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be yet another day in the 90s.

There does appear to be a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms to impact the area during the afternoon. There is a small chance that storms could reach severe strength.

No true relief from the heat is likely through at least the upcoming weekend with highs likely to reach 90° every single day. The only negating factors will be the occasional complex of thunderstorms which could impact the area on any given day, and possible lakeside cooling, especially on Wednesday.