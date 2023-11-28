Chicago faith community donates $350K for migrant housing, resources

A big donation for migrants in Chicago came just in time Tuesday as the weather turns cold.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced more funding for housing and resources for newly arrived asylum seekers.

The Chicago faith and philanthropic community came together to donate $350,000 to the city.

The funds will go directly towards housing, food, and work-placement programs for migrants.

Johnson said the funds will provide a chance for migrants to start building their lives.

"Chicago's faith community has long nurtured the soul of Chicago," Johnson said. "From welcoming over 5,000 people to the city of Chicago during the Great Migration to helping thousands of asylum seekers today, it's been the faith community that has shown its tremendous support for families throughout generations.

Johnson said Chicago's faith community stepped up, bringing people hope just ahead of the holiday season.