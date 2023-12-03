Chicago faith leaders and Comcast unite for second annual holiday laptop giveaway

In a heartwarming holiday initiative, local faith leaders partnered with Comcast for the second year to distribute laptops and internet services to families in need.

The giveaway, hosted at North Austin's Greater Saint John Bible Church, aims to bridge the digital divide in minority communities.

Pastor Ira Acree emphasized the giveaway's significance.

"To address the economic divide, we have to deal with the digital divide," he said.

Over the past year, 200 Chicago-area churches joined forces to fund initiatives connecting families to the internet.