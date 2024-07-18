Chicago faith leaders criticize Johnson's response to gun violence

Chicago faith leaders are calling on Mayor Brandon Johnson to create an office of gun violence reduction.

Many of the leaders claim the repeated failures of city leaders led to the increase in violence across the city.

"We had conversations with Mayor Johnson when he was running, and afterwards, we had conversations with Mayor Johnson when he committed again when he said he would do it with his administration. For the last year, we have been trying to meet with the mayor, to say, 'When is this gonna happen, how's it going to happen?' We've talked to his public safety deputy mayor, and we have not been allowed to have a meeting," said Father Michael Pfleger.

This comes after more than 100 people were shot during the July 4th holiday weekend.