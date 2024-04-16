Chicago faith leaders demand police accountability in Dexter Reed shooting

Chicago's faith leaders are demanding accountability in the wake of the police shooting of Dexter Reed.

Approximately 12 ministers convened for a private meeting Tuesday with Andrea Kersten, the Director of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA). Their primary inquiry revolves around COPA's measures to ensure officers are held accountable for their actions and use of force.

The release of body camera footage last week depicted the encounter between Reed and the police. According to reports, the altercation began when Reed was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt. Initial investigations suggest Reed initiated gunfire, prompting the police to respond with nearly 100 rounds fired in under a minute.

In addition to their queries to COPA, the ministers announced their intention to petition the U.S. Attorney General for an independent investigation into the shooting.