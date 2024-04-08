Chicago's police oversight agency to release videos of deadly officer-involved shooting

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) will release videos on Tuesday related to a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred last month.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on March 21 at the intersection of North Avers Avenue and West Ferdinand Street. Police attempted to pull over a vehicle and the man inside shot at officers, prompting them to return fire, according to CPD.

One officer was shot in the left wrist and taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment in good condition. Four other officers were taken to area hospitals for observation and all are in good condition, according to CPD.

The suspect was shot multiple times and died from his injuries after being taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as 26-year-old Dexter Reed.

Following the shooting, Reed's family called on Mayor Brandon Johnson and Police Supt. Larry Snelling to show them any and all video of the fatal shooting.

In a statement, they said, "…we still don't know how and why Dexter was shot by these plain-clothed police officers. What we do know, leaves us very troubled."

"We are reaching out to you, as the Mayor and Chief of Police for the City of Chicago, to ask for your help, as we try to come to terms with Dexter's tragic death at the hands (of) your police officers."

In response to the release of the videos, several organizations plan to protest at CPD's 11th district at 6 p.m.

COPA, who also responded to the shooting, did not specify at what time on Tuesday the videos would be released.