Chicago faith leaders urge action on gun violence after 100 shot over July 4th weekend

Chicago experienced a violent Fourth of July weekend this year, with more than 100 shooting victims reported.

Now, faith leaders are urging elected officials to stop talking about the violence and start investing in solutions.

The Faith Coalition is calling for the creation of an Office of Gun Violence Reduction, a focus they have maintained through the past three administrations. They are now hopeful that Mayor Brandon Johnson will take action.

"We had conversations with Mayor Johnson when he was running, and afterwards we had the conversations with Mayor Johnson when he committed again when he said he would do it with his administration. For the last year, we have been trying to meet with the Mayor, to say when is this gonna happen, how's it going to happen, we've talked to his public safety deputy Mayor and we have not been allowed to have a meeting," said Father Michael Pfleger.

Alderman Desmon Yancy from the city’s 5th Ward said he is working on an ordinance he hopes to present to the City Council in September.