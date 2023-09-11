'Fall in Love': Chicago Animal Care and Control to host fee-waived adoption event

Chicago Animal Care and Control is warming hearts this September with their special event, "Fall in Love."

The shelter is inviting animal lovers to join them for a day filled with love, cuddles, and furry friends. Best of all, adoption fees will be waived for the event.

As summer comes to an end and we approach fall, now is the perfect time to welcome a new companion into your life. Chicago Animal Care and Control is on a mission to find forever homes for their adorable residents.

The event is happening on Saturday, September 16, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2741 S. Western Ave. The shelter's dedicated volunteers will be on-site to help connect adopters with their ideal four-legged friends.