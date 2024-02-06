Chicago families of gun violence victims push for justice in unsolved murders

Illinois Rep. Kam Buckner along with families of gun violence victims will hold a press conference Tuesday revealing the Homicide Victims’ Families Rights Act.

House Bill 4753 aims to grant surviving family members of cold case victims the opportunity to pursue fresh investigations.

During the news conference, there will also be a discussion on HB 4754, known as the Homicide Data Transparency Act. This legislation mandates all law enforcement agencies in Illinois to regularly publish transparent and comprehensive data regarding homicides and their respective investigations monthly.

Alongside Buckner, family members who have lost loved ones to gun violence are expected to share their stories.

Valerie Burgest, who is the chapter lead of the Illinois Chapter of Moms Demand Action and a Senior Fellow with the Everytown Survivor Network, lost her son, Craig Williams, in 2013. He stopped at a store to buy gum when he was shot and killed. His murder is believed to be the result of mistaken identity. His case remains unsolved.

Alicia Schemel, who is a Senior Fellow with the Evertown Survivor network, lost her dad when he was shot and killed on his way to pick her up from her job on Aug. 14, 1999. He was waiting for a train to cross the tracks when someone parked behind him, got out of their car and shot him. His murder is still unsolved.

Rafael Burgos, a Fellow with the Everytown Survivor Network, lost his 18-year-old daughter to gun violence in 2014. She was struck and killed by a stray bullet while standing in a kitchen waiting for her younger sibling. Her murder remains unsolved.

Marsha Lee, a member of the Everytown Survivor Network, lost her son Tommy after he was shot and killed during the robbery of his car outside a convenience store in 2008. His case is still unsolved.

The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the TURN Center.