Chicago families unite to call attention to missing family members

Two Chicago families are coming together to call attention to missing family members.

James Jackson, 69, was last seen in Calumet Park on August 8. Keyvontay Williams, 28, was last seen at the Harrahs Casino in Joliet.

Ald. David Moore spoke with the families at a press conference on Sunday, saying the disappearances have not gotten the attention they deserved.

"We want to make sure he is safe," said Qiana Jackson, daughter of James Jackson. "We need him to come home. Please help us find him."

Moore urges anyone with information about either of the missing men to call 911.

