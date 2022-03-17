Chicago father and daughter reported missing, last seen a week ago

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing father and daughter.

Norman Jessup, 35, and 9-year-old Jesenia Jessup were last seen March 11 in the Andersonville neighborhood leaving Helen C. Peirce School of International Studies.

Norman is described as a Black male, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 pounds, police said.

Jesenia is described as a Black female, standing 4-foot-11 and weighing 92 pounds, police said.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area 3 Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.