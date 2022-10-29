Chicago FBI seeks suspect in Little Village bank robbery

article

A man suspected of robbing a bank in Little Village Saturday morning remains at large, according to Chicago FBI.

Authorities are searching for the man who robbed the Old National Bank located at 3220 West 26th Street at 9:10 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect used a note to request the money and did not appear to have a weapon, investigators say.

The FBI is searching for a white or Hispanic man over 5'11, wearing a black hat, red and navy plaid shirt, jeans, white surgical mask, blue gloves, dark boots with a black backpack.

No injuries were reported. There is no additional information available for release at this time.

Tips can be reported at tips.fbi.gov or via 1-800-CALL-FBI.