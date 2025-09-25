Chicago felon charged after loaded gun found during traffic stop, sheriff's police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after Cook County Sheriff’s police said they discovered a loaded gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop in the South Loop.
What we know:
Around 7:11 p.m. on Sept. 19, officers stopped a Chevrolet Impala for reportedly having expired tags in the 1700 block of South State Street.
The driver, 43-year-old Jason Harden, had a suspended license and no insurance, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Jason Harden and the loaded gun found in his vehicle | Cook County Sheriff's Office
Before towing the car, officers searched it and reported finding a loaded gun. Harden did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license, officials said.
He was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, along with multiple traffic violations.
What's next:
A judge ordered Harden released during his first court appearance Sept. 20 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.