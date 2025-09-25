Chicago felon charged after loaded gun found during traffic stop, sheriff's police say

The Brief Cook County Sheriff’s police say they found a loaded gun during a Sept. 19 traffic stop in the South Loop. The driver, 43-year-old Jason Harden, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Harden was released from custody after a court appearance the next day.



A Chicago man has been charged after Cook County Sheriff’s police said they discovered a loaded gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop in the South Loop.

What we know:

Around 7:11 p.m. on Sept. 19, officers stopped a Chevrolet Impala for reportedly having expired tags in the 1700 block of South State Street.

The driver, 43-year-old Jason Harden, had a suspended license and no insurance, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Harden and the loaded gun found in his vehicle | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Before towing the car, officers searched it and reported finding a loaded gun. Harden did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license, officials said.

He was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, along with multiple traffic violations.

What's next:

A judge ordered Harden released during his first court appearance Sept. 20 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.