Felon possessed pistols converted to fully-automatic machine guns: feds

A convicted felon is accused of illegally possessing machine guns, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Juan Infante, of Chicago, was charged with federal counts of illegal possession of machine guns and illegal possession of firearms as a convicted felon, according to the US attorney’s office, Northern District of Illinois.

According to a federal complaint, Infante illegally possessed four handguns, two of which were equipped with conversion devices known as "Glock switches." The devices convert pistols into fully-automatic machine guns capable of firing more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger.

Juan Infante, 28. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois)

Infante, 28, had previously been convicted of a felony theft offense, and was not permitted to possess any firearms, the complaint states.

Earlier this year, Infante sold two of the guns to a person who was cooperating with authorities, according to a previously filed federal complaint.

(U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois)

Infante is being held in federal custody without bond, prosecutors said.

A date has not yet been scheduled for his arraignment.