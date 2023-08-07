Chicago filmmaker behind HBO's 'Winning Time' teases about future Bulls series

It may be the story of the Los Angeles Lakers' dynasty in the 1980s, but it's a Chicago Bulls fan behind the camera.

"Winning Time" returned for its second season Sunday night on HBO. The series follows the rise of one of basketball's greatest dynasties in basketball history, with the story of Magic Johnson and Jerry Buss taking the Lakers to multiple NBA Championships.

Multiple episodes of the show's second season are directed by Chicago-born filmmaker Salli Richardson-Whitfield, who sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the potential for a series about the Bulls dynasty.

Dennis Rodman of the Chicago Bulls (C) talks to teammates Michael Jordan (L) and Scottie Pippen (L) 10 June during game four of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Rodman hit four foul shots down the stretch to l (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images) Expand

"I would love to see when Michael Jordan joined the Bulls," Richardson-Whitfield said. "That was such a big thing for us, so I'm in! We're doing that show next year, let's do it!"

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Winning Time" is streaming now on Max.