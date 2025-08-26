Chicago filmmaker's 'The Short Game' explores family, golf and autism

Local filmmaker David Parks is stepping onto the national stage with his latest project, The Short Game, opening in theaters nationwide on Aug. 29.

The backstory:

The family drama tells the story of a teenage golfer chasing a state championship while caring for his autistic younger brother, who ultimately helps him rediscover confidence in what truly matters in life.

Parks developed the script with a longtime friend and his wife, before turning it into an independent feature. His daughter, Emma Parks, stars in the film after unexpectedly landing the role of Carly, the golfer’s best friend.

"It was amazing to get to do this with my dad," Emma said. "On set it felt like any other project, but at home he’d tell me how proud he was. That’s something I’ll always cherish."

What they're saying:

Parks said the story is unlike other portrayals of autism on screen because it focuses on family dynamics and how neurodiversity shapes relationships. The filmmakers also cast Owen Himfar, a young autistic actor, for authenticity.

"At its core, the movie highlights the gifts the neurodiverse bring to our lives." Parks said.

Local perspective:

The Short Game found early success, winning six Best Picture awards before securing distribution.

In Chicago, the film will play at multiple AMC locations, the Landmark in River North and suburban theaters including Old Orchard in Skokie. Showtimes are available at shortgamemovie.com.