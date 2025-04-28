Fallen Chicago fire captain honored at wake after death in West Side blaze

The Brief Fallen Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer was honored at a wake on Monday after he was killed on the job last week. He died battling a blaze inside a West Side garage. A 44-year-old man was charged with murder and allegedly starting the fatal fire.



Fallen Chicago Fire Cpt. David Meyer was honored at a wake on Monday, less than a week after he was killed fighting a blaze on the city’s West Side.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday.

What we know:

Meyer was remembered as the rock of his family, a skilled craftsman, a loyal friend, and an extraordinary firefighter.

There were long lines of mourners gathering for Meyer's public visitation at Malec & Son's Funeral Home.

He was killed in the line of duty last week while battling a garage fire in the Austin neighborhood. He was rushed to the hospital after the roof collapsed but did not survive.

The backstory:

Meyer was a 29-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, mostly serving on the city’s West Side. He was last assigned to Truck 29.

He and his wife had been together since they were both 14 years old. He leaves behind four children and his parents.

Charles Green, 44, a convicted felon, was charged with murder and arson after being accused of setting the blaze.

Meyer was the first firefighter killed in the line of duty this year.

Firefighters from all over Illinois, residents, and Chicago City Council members were all in attendance on Monday night.

What's next:

A funeral service for Meyer will be held on Tuesday at St. John Brebeuf Church in Niles.

Fox 32 will stream the funeral service live at 10 a.m.