Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise

One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.

The fire began on the 15th floor and quickly made its way upward. Officials say the fire affected 10 floors all the way up to the 24th and residents near the top of the building were evacuated.

A resident on the 16th floor smelled smoke and called 911.

A person was found dead in a unit on the 15th floor, officials said in a news conference. Seven other people were injured, including a 70-year-old woman taken in critical condition to a hospital, according to fire officials.

"I will tell you when I first walked up, I was aghast and my heart sunk," she said. "But after talking to leadership, first responders, they have the situation under control," Alderperson (4th) Sophia King said.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

CFD Director Larry Langford says the cause is under investigation and their main concern was stopping the fire from spreading.

The fire was classified as a 4-11 which is rare for Chicago, Langford said.

The building, Harper Square Cooperative, has failed seven inspections since Oct. 27, 2021, according to city records.

Officials said over 300 fire personnel responded to the scene with 85 pieces of equipment.

There are 298 units in the building, and of those only 267 were occupied.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.