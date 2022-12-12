Chicago Fire Department launches 'Stuff A Truck' holiday food drive

A major effort to give back, as local businesses are partnering with the Chicago Fire Department to "Stuff A Truck."

The donations are going to a local food pantry called Nourishing Hope.

A grocery store asked customers to step up, and they answered the call.

Two Chicago fire trucks showed up in front of Dom’s Kitchen and Market on Monday, ready to be filled with groceries and good will.

Customers bought more than 250 food bags for the event and firefighters hauled those donations to the trucks, which were then taken to nourishing hope, a nearby food pantry.

This is the second year the grocery store has asked for donations from customers and co-CEO Donald Fitzgerald says fighting hunger is a priority for their mission.

"Especially during the holidays and folks are coming together and if our donation helps to bring families and friends closer together who might not have been able to enjoy then we feel like something's not something good for the community," said Fitzgerald.

If you want to support the cause, you still can. You can buy an ornament for $5 at Dom’s or a food bag for $15. All sales go to the food pantry.