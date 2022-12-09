Chicago Fire Department warns holiday decorations can be dangerous

The Chicago Fire Department hosted its annual holiday fire dangers demonstration at the Quinn Fire Academy.

Almost a third of fires they see this time of year are caused by holiday decorations. The biggest culprits are live Christmas trees. The fire commissioner says safety begins at the tree lot.

"When picking a tree, choose a tree with fresh green needles that do not fall off easily when touched. Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2 inches off the base of the trunk, that will ensure it gets the water that it needs," Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

Fire officials advise keeping the tree at least 3 feet from any heating source.

Last year during the holiday season, 16 Illinois residents were killed in fire related incidents.

The Keep the Wreath Red Campaign tracks these tragedies from Dec. 1 to Jan. 2. So far, one red bulb has been replaced.

"A single white bulb has been added to wreathes statewide. Remember these white bulbs are not just lights, they represent a real person," acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson said.

A final reminder from firefighters, and maybe the most crucial one – check your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector. Half of the fire fatalities officials see don’t have a working smoke detector.