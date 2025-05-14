Chicago firefighters turn up the heat in new charity calendar

The Brief Chicago firefighters are shooting their annual calendar to benefit Ignite the Spirit. The funds benefit firefighters who are injured in the line of duty and their families, as well as other expenses incurred that are not covered by the department. Several fan favorites are returning this year.



Chicago firefighters are getting ready to heat up the pages of their 15th annual Ignite the Spirit calendar.

Chicago firefighters calendar

What we know:

Evolution Fitness on the city's North Side hosted the photoshoot for this year's Ignite the Spirit charity fundraising calendar.

Each year, a small group of Chicago firefighters volunteer to be photographed for the issue. There are smoke machines and even simulated fire, enhancing each shot.

Fan favorite Joe Warnke returned this year without a shirt, carrying an ax.

What you can do:

The calendar will be for sale next month at Ignitethespirit.org.

A launch party will be hosted at Duffy's Tavern on the North Side. Details will be posted on LastCallTavernGroup.com.

Funds benefit a local charity that provides funding for families of injured firefighters, those killed in the line of duty or those facing other hardships.