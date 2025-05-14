Chicago firefighters turn up the heat in new charity calendar
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters are getting ready to heat up the pages of their 15th annual Ignite the Spirit calendar.
Chicago firefighters calendar
What we know:
Evolution Fitness on the city's North Side hosted the photoshoot for this year's Ignite the Spirit charity fundraising calendar.
Each year, a small group of Chicago firefighters volunteer to be photographed for the issue. There are smoke machines and even simulated fire, enhancing each shot.
Fan favorite Joe Warnke returned this year without a shirt, carrying an ax.
What you can do:
The calendar will be for sale next month at Ignitethespirit.org.
A launch party will be hosted at Duffy's Tavern on the North Side. Details will be posted on LastCallTavernGroup.com.
Funds benefit a local charity that provides funding for families of injured firefighters, those killed in the line of duty or those facing other hardships.
The Source: The information in this story came from interviews conducted by FOX 32's Natalie Bomke.