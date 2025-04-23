Chicago firefighter critically hurt in West Side blaze
CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter was critically injured battling a blaze inside a garage Wednesday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.
Mayday call issued for Chicago firefighter
What we know:
The Chicago Fire Department reported a mayday call after the firefighter went down in a garage fire that apparently collapsed before 5 a.m. at 5505 W. Crystal St. The firefighter was reportedly struck by a part of the structure as it fell.
The firefighter was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A Chicago Fire Department member told FOX 32 they are waiting for the arrival of Mayor Brandon Johnson at the hospital.
The building that was involved in the fire appears to be a separate garage behind a multifamily apartment complex. There have been no other reported injuries.
What we don't know:
Very few details have been provided, such as the cause of the fire or how the firefighter was injured.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Fire Department.