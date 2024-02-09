CFD hosts 'Firefighter for a Day' event for youth interested in public service

About 60 young adults got an exciting "do my job" opportunity Friday at Chicago’s Public Safety Training Center.

The Boys and Girls Club of Chicago took part in "Firefighter for a Day," getting a first-hand look at the kind of training firefighters go through.

"So this is an opportunity for the Girls and Boys Club, for the young adults, to check out some of the skill sets that are required for the Academy," said Clayton Whiteley, Commander of Academy Operations.

"It helps them, number one, to feel what it's like to wear the gear and how cumbersome it can be how heavy it can be, and what kind of shape you have to be in."

The young people got a chance to don firefighter gear weighing about 75 pounds, swing sledgehammers and even repel from a second story, to experience a fire rescue.

Whiteley said the event always leads to new recruits and he enjoys seeing their reactions.

"The aha moment, watching the lightbulb go off, and they realize … and it's very rewarding for us, the instructors to see them grow as people and as a team," Whiteley said.

Fannieleah Brown, of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago, said at least two young people started training to be paramedics based on their "Firefighter for a Day" experiences last year.

"They want to give back," said Brown. "They want other young people to be exposed to the different career opportunities that the city can offer as well as the Boys and Girls clubs. We are grateful for the Department of Family and Support Services for giving us this opportunity for our youth and young adults to know that they can be part of the city workforce."