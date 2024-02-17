Expand / Collapse search

Chicago firefighter hospitalized after house fire causes roof collapse in Roseland

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Roseland
CHICAGO - A residential fire in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on the South Side sent one firefighter to the hospital Saturday. 

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a blaze at a two-story home located at 10743 South Indiana Avenue.

The roof collapsed as firefighters continued defensive operations. The fire was put out just after 1:30 p.m.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. 

No other injuries were reported. 