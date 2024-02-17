Chicago firefighter hospitalized after house fire causes roof collapse in Roseland
CHICAGO - A residential fire in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on the South Side sent one firefighter to the hospital Saturday.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to a blaze at a two-story home located at 10743 South Indiana Avenue.
The roof collapsed as firefighters continued defensive operations. The fire was put out just after 1:30 p.m.
One firefighter was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.