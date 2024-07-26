Trio charged with murder of Chicago firefighter, related financial crimes

article

Two men have been charged with the murder of a Chicago firefighter who died while battling a multi-alarm fire that they allegedly started intentionally in April 2023 in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Martez Cristler, 22, and Nicholas Virgil, 37, allegedly set a home on fire on April 4, 2023, in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. Firefighter Jermaine Pelt was one of those who responded to extinguish the blaze. Pelt was working a hose line when conditions worsened, and firefighters were ordered out of the building

"It appears that firefighter Pelt went down as crews were being ordered out of the building. A mayday was called and he was quickly found near the hose line and brought out for treatment," Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

Paramedics and firefighters "worked feverishly" to perform CPR on Pelt as he was being transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Cristler and Virgil were arrested Tuesday in Calumet Park and Riverdale, respectively. They were each charged with one felony count of:

First-degree murder

Murder - strong probability death/injury

Murder - other forcible felony

Aggravated arson that injured a fire or police official

Aggravated arson with a person present

Aggravated arson causing bodily harm

Anthony Moore, 47, was charged with financial crimes in connection to the arson.

He was charged with two felony counts of wire fraud, one count of insurance fraud, one count of forgery making or altering a document and one count of forgery issuing or delivering a document.

All three men are scheduled to have detention hearings Friday.

Pelt had served with the department 18 years and was also an EMT, a nurse and training officer. Pelt left behind two children, a 6-year-old and adult daughter he had recently walked down the aisle for her wedding.

His dad said he was ambitious, smart, and had job offers from both the police and fire departments after getting his Master’s degree.

"Jermaine was just a joy to all our family," said his father. "Everybody loved him. And I don't think anybody loved him more than his mama."