Chicago firefighters battle blaze at Chinatown supermarket

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews respond to fire at Chinatown supermarket Wednesday morning.

Chicago Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze at a supermarket in Chinatown Wednesday morning.

Park To Shop Supermarket, located at 2121 South Archer Avenue, caught fire around 5 a.m.

Archer Avenue was closed between Clark and Cermak as crews began to rehab the building.

Fire officials said the market has a truss roof and ventilation was challenging.

The fire was eventually stuck out just before 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.