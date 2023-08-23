Expand / Collapse search

Chicago firefighters battle blaze at Chinatown supermarket

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Crews respond to fire at Chinatown supermarket Wednesday morning. 

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze at a supermarket in Chinatown Wednesday morning. 

Park To Shop Supermarket, located at 2121 South Archer Avenue, caught fire around 5 a.m.  

Archer Avenue was closed between Clark and Cermak as crews began to rehab the building. 

Fire officials said the market has a truss roof and ventilation was challenging. 

The fire was eventually stuck out just before 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.