Chicago firefighters battle blaze at Chinatown supermarket
Crews respond to fire at Chinatown supermarket Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze at a supermarket in Chinatown Wednesday morning.
Park To Shop Supermarket, located at 2121 South Archer Avenue, caught fire around 5 a.m.
Archer Avenue was closed between Clark and Cermak as crews began to rehab the building.
Fire officials said the market has a truss roof and ventilation was challenging.
The fire was eventually stuck out just before 7 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.