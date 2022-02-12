Six Chicago firefighters injured fighting fire in Roseland neighborhood

Six Chicago firefighters were injured on Saturday fighting a fire on the city's South Side.

It's not clear what caused the fire at 112th Place and Princeton in the Roseland neighborhood.

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said: "CFD has had a MAYDAY response at 112th and Princeton. There have been transports."

Later, the Chicago Fire Department said that six firefighters were taken to hospitals. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

CFD said the injuries were caused by a flashover at the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

