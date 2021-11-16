Chicago firefighters light turkey fryer on fire in hopes that you don't do this on Thanksgiving Day

Chicago firefighters burned a turkey to a crisp on Tuesday in hopes that you won't make the same mistake at home.

The turkey fryer demonstration is an annual event for many fire departments, because turkey fryer fires can be deadly. The basic concept is that putting a frozen, icy turkey into a fat of boiling oil is a very bad idea.

In fact, overall Thanksgiving Day is the most dangerous day of the year when it comes to home fires involving cooking equipment. Those kinds of fires quadruple on Thanksgiving, presumably because a lot of people are cooking and perhaps a lot of those people don't normally do it.

Range and cooktops account for 60% of home fires involving cooking. Ovens account for 13%.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP