Expand / Collapse search

Chicago firefighters light turkey fryer on fire in hopes that you don't do this on Thanksgiving Day

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago firefighters demonstrate dangers of turkey fryers ahead of Thanksgiving

Chicago firefighters highlighted the dangers of cooking with turkey fryers ahead of the holidays.

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters burned a turkey to a crisp on Tuesday in hopes that you won't make the same mistake at home.

The turkey fryer demonstration is an annual event for many fire departments, because turkey fryer fires can be deadly. The basic concept is that putting a frozen, icy turkey into a fat of boiling oil is a very bad idea.

In fact, overall Thanksgiving Day is the most dangerous day of the year when it comes to home fires involving cooking equipment. Those kinds of fires quadruple on Thanksgiving, presumably because a lot of people are cooking and perhaps a lot of those people don't normally do it.

Range and cooktops account for 60% of home fires involving cooking. Ovens account for 13%.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP