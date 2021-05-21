Chicago firefighters rescue boy who fell 4 stories from Old Town rooftop

Chicago firefighters lifted a 17-year-old boy to safety Friday morning after he fell roughly 40 feet from a rooftop between two buildings in the Old Town neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The boy was with friends on a rooftop in the 1200 block of North LaSalle Drive when he fell four stories between two buildings.

Around 4 a.m., firefighters rappelled down and pulled him up.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported to Northwestern Hospital, police said

This story is developing…