Chicago firefighters rescue boy who fell 4 stories from Old Town rooftop
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters lifted a 17-year-old boy to safety Friday morning after he fell roughly 40 feet from a rooftop between two buildings in the Old Town neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The boy was with friends on a rooftop in the 1200 block of North LaSalle Drive when he fell four stories between two buildings.
Around 4 a.m., firefighters rappelled down and pulled him up.
He suffered minor injuries and was transported to Northwestern Hospital, police said
This story is developing…